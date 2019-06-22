Ingredients:

3 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 egg

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup flour

¾ cup cornmeal

1 ½ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp cayenne

½ tsp black pepper

¼ cup oil

Directions:

Preheat oven 425 degrees.

Place 1.5 cups corn, heavy cream, cilantro, and egg in blender, and blend until smooth.

In a bowl whisk to combine flour, cornmeal, salt, baking powder, cayenne, and black pepper. Add the remaining 1.5 cups corn to the flour mixture and stir to coat corn kernels with flour. Pour the contents of the blender into the bowl and mix well.

Portion the mixture by the heaping ⅓ cup into a greased lodge cast iron mini cake pan for individual cakes or into a greased 10-inch cast iron skillet and bake for 20 - 25 minutes until set and edges are brown. Remove cakes from oven, allow to cool for about 5 minutes, remove from pan and serve plain or topped with sour cream.