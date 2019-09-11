Ingredients for the cranberry layer:

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

¾ cup brown sugar

5 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

¼ cup fresh orange juice

Directions for cooking the cranberries:

Line a 9 - inch cake pan with parchment and grease the sides.

In a small skillet over medium heat melt butter. Add brown sugar and stir until brown sugar has absorbed all the butter. Add orange juice and stir well. Pour mixture into prepared cake pan. Top brown sugar mixture with cranberries and set aside.

Ingredients for the cake:

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pan

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ tsp Salt

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs, at room temperature

½ cup whole milk

Directions for cooking the cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift or whisk flour with baking powder and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat granulated sugar with butter for 5 minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then beat mixture about 3 minutes until creamy. Gradually add flour mixture in three batches, alternating with milk, mixing well after each addition. Pour batter on top of cranberries. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the cake, invert a plate on top of the cake pan and carefully invert the cake onto the plate.

Serve at room temperature with whipped cream.