Bettina Hamblin from the Farmacy joins us in the kitchen to make an arugula, tomato and goat cheese strata.

Ingredients:

Butter or nonstick cooking spray, for greasing pan

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

½ cup Pesto

1 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 arugula

1 cup diced Tomato

8 ounces sourdough bread

3/4 cup Goat Cheese

Directions:

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees F. Grease a 1 1/2 quart baking dish with butter or cooking spray. Whisk the eggs, milk, half-and-half, pesto, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper together in a large bowl. Fold the greens, tomato, bread, and goat cheese into the mixture. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake until the strata is puffed, golden brown at the edges and set in the center, about 15 minutes more. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.