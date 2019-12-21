Looking for holiday breakfast ideas? This quiche has a twist perfect for any holiday breakfast.

Hash Brown Crust:

Ingredients:

1 (1 lb) bag Shredded no salt added frozen Hash browns, thawed

3 TBL melted unsalted Butter

2 TBL Oil

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp black pepper

1.5 TBL Oil for brushing the skillet

Recipe:

Toss shredded potatoes with butter, oil, salt and pepper and mix until well combined. Brush the skillet with oil. Press the potato mixture into the bottom and going up the sides of a 10-inch cast iron skillet.

Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 25 minutes until the edges start to brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Drop oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Crust can be baked, cooled and refrigerated the day before.

Quiche:

Ingredients:

2 TBL Unsalted Butter

2 cups sliced Mushrooms

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

½ cup Red Bell Pepper, diced

4 oz Sliced Ham, diced

½ cup shredded Cheddar

8 large eggs

3/4 cup heavy cream

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Recipe:

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until starting to brown. Add salt, black pepper, red peppers and sauté for just 1 minute or so. Transfer mushroom mixture to a small bowl and allow to come to room temperature. Add Ham and Cheddar and mix well. Beat eggs with heavy cream and remaining ½ tsp of salt and pepper. Spread cooled mushroom mixture evenly into the prepared potato crust. Pour egg mixture over the mushroom mixture. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 35- 38 minutes until center is set.

Let the Quiche stand for 5-10 minutes before cutting and serving.