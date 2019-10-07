Ingredients:

4 large heirloom tomatoes (seeds removed)

1 cucumber (peeled and seeds removed)

1 red bell pepper (seeds removed)

1 large red onion (diced)

2 cloves garlic (sliced)

4 slices sourdough bread (diced)

2 cups basil leaves

1 cup parsley

1 T sea salt

½ cup sherry vinegar

½ cup olive oil

Directions:

To remove seeds from tomatoes, simply cut the tomato in half on its axis. Have a mesh strainer set over a bowl. Gently squeeze tomatoes until all seeds are removed. Press on the seeds and solids in the strainer to get all the juice out. Add the strained juice back to the whole tomatoes.

1. Combine all ingredients except the olive oil in a bowl or plastic storage container and mix with your hands

2. Store in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours

3. Blend all ingredients in blender, slowly adding olive oil

4. It is up to your personal preference whether to strain the gazpacho or leave as is

5. Taste test and add salt & vinegar if needed

6. Serve in individual bowls and garnish with more olive oil, sliced basil, halved grape tomatoes or any other tasty attractive garnish you'd like