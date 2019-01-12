Barley, Chia and Flax seed Breakfast Cereal

Ingredients:

1 cup pearled barley

3 cups water

1.5 cups milk or non - dairy milk

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

1 TBL chia seeds

1 TBL flax seeds

Instructions:

Place barley and water in a medium sauce pan. Bring to boil then reduce heat and simmer for an hour until most of the water has evaporated and barley is soft. Add milk, honey chia seeds and flax seeds and simmer for 5-10 minutes longer. Add additional milk to desired consistency.

Serve warm or cold with dried fruits, nuts and granola.