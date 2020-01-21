Ingredients:

3 cups high gluten flour

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 quart shortening

12oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced

1 head of large iceberg lettuce, cored

12 ounces artisan lettuce, torn into 1-inch pieces

6 ounces crumbled blue cheese

3 ounces Bermuda onions, sliced razor thin

3 ounces roasted red peppers, diced

3 ounces smoked bacon, cooked crisp and diced

2 cups garlic croutons

6 ounces white balsamic vinaigrette

Directions:

1. Combine flour, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper.

2. Heat shortening in a sauté pan at 325°F.

3. Dust diced chicken in flour mixture, then fry in the sauté pan for 10 minutes, until chicken is 165°F internal temperature and crispy.

4. Use cored head of iceberg lettuce as a bowl. Add artisan lettuce, blue cheese, onions, red peppers, bacon, croutons, chicken, and vinaigrette to it.

5. Toss and serve as soon as possible.