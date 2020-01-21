Ingredients:
3 cups high gluten flour
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
1 quart shortening
12oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced
1 head of large iceberg lettuce, cored
12 ounces artisan lettuce, torn into 1-inch pieces
6 ounces crumbled blue cheese
3 ounces Bermuda onions, sliced razor thin
3 ounces roasted red peppers, diced
3 ounces smoked bacon, cooked crisp and diced
2 cups garlic croutons
6 ounces white balsamic vinaigrette
Directions:
1. Combine flour, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper.
2. Heat shortening in a sauté pan at 325°F.
3. Dust diced chicken in flour mixture, then fry in the sauté pan for 10 minutes, until chicken is 165°F internal temperature and crispy.
4. Use cored head of iceberg lettuce as a bowl. Add artisan lettuce, blue cheese, onions, red peppers, bacon, croutons, chicken, and vinaigrette to it.
5. Toss and serve as soon as possible.