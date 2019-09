Ingredients:

Chicken drumstick

1 oz salt

1 oz hundashi

5 oz tempurako "tempura flour"

Ingredients for Spicy Sesame Sauce:

1 oz Sesame oil

1/2 oz chili garlic sauce

1/2 oz olive oil dressing

Salt and peppers

Directions:

Deep fried chicken on high heat or over 350 degrees

Cook the chicken for at least 10-15 minutes