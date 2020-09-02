Pizza Dough:

1.5 cups Bread Flour

1/8 tsp Instant Yeast

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp Sugar

¾ cups cool water

1/8 cup olive oil

Sauce:

15 oz can petite diced tomato

1 small clove garlic

¼ cup olive oil

1/3 cup packed basil leaves

3/4 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

Place everything in your blender and blend until smooth. Sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead.

Instructions:

In a medium bowl mix everything together and stir until well combined. Cover with plastic wrap and leave at room for 9- 12 hours.

1.5 to 2 hours before baking pizza, Brush a 12-inch cast iron skillet with 2 TBL oil. Generously flour a cutting board and with a rubber spatula, scrape the dough out of the bowl in one piece. With floured hands, fold the dough onto itself a few times to form a loose flat ball. Place the dough ball seam side down in the prepared cast iron skillet. Cover with plastic wrap or a plate and let rise for 1.5 to 2 hours or until doubled.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Gently nudge the dough into the edges of the skillet and dimple the top. Bake the pizza dough for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the crust to cool slightly.

To make the pizza:

Top the baked crust with ½ cup sauce. Top the sauce with 1-1/2 cup cheese

Followed by 1-1/2 cup chopped fresh kale, 1 cup sliced fresh mushroom, ½ cup sliced onion, 1 cup sliced cooked chicken.

Place the pizza back in the oven and bake for 18 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Let pizza cool in the pan for a few minutes. Remove from pan and cut into as many slices as desired.