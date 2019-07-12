Ingredients:

1.5 cups Almond Flour

1.5 cups All Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

½ tsp salt

1 large Egg

2 tsp Water

1 stick Unsalted Butter, Soft

½ cup Sugar

Raspberry Jam or other Favorite Jam

Confectioner's Sugar for dusting

Directions:

In a medium bowl mix together the flours, cinnamon and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat butter with sugar until fluffy. Add egg and water and beat until smooth and creamy. Gradually add in dry ingredients and mix until the dough comes together.

Divide the dough into 2 pieces. Place each piece between 2 sheets of parchment paper and gently roll the dough until it is about ¼ inch thick. Place the rolled-out dough on a cookie sheet and refrigerate until firm. Using a cookie cutter, cut out as many cookies as you can. Lift the cookies off the sheet and divide them evenly onto 2 baking sheets. Cut the centers out of the cookies on one of the pans with a smaller cookie cutter. (You can either bake the small cutouts or roll them back into the dough scraps and re-roll.)

Bake the cookies for 10 – 11 minutes until the edges are starting to brown. Cool completely.

Flip the full circle cookies over and spread ½ tsp of jam on the cookies, leaving a border. Sift powdered sugar onto the cookies with the centers cut out and place them gently on top of the jam topped cookies.

Store cookies in an airtight container with layers of parchment paper between them. Cookies will keep for 4-5 days.