Ingredients:

½ cup mango pulp

½ cup chopped mango

1 cup yogurt, 240 ml, plain whole milk yogurt

1/2 cup milk (cold), or cold water, to thin out the lassi

1-2 tablespoons sugar or honey, or adjust to taste

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder (optional)

pistachios, to garnish, optional

saffron strands, to garnish, optional

Directions:

In blender fresh mango and pulp.

Add yogurt. Add cold milk (or water).

Blend then and add sugar or honey.

Pour the mango lassi into serving glasses and chill before serving.

You may garnish with pistachios, saffron strands before serving.