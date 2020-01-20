Ingredients:

10 oz. Spaghetti

Salt

1/4 cup olive oil/ butter

1/2 medium red onion, sliced

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced into matchsticks

2 cups broccoli florets, cut into matchsticks

1 medium red bell pepper, sliced into matchsticks

1 medium yellow squash, sliced into quarter portions

1 medium zucchini, sliced into quarter portions

3 - 4 cloves garlic cloves, minced

1 cup (heaping) grape tomatoes, halved through the length

2 tsp dried Italian seasoning

1/2 cup pasta water

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup shredded parmesan, divided

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook Spaghetti pasta in salted water according to package directions, reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining.

2. Meanwhile heat olive oil in a 12-inch (and deep) skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Add red onion and carrot and saute 2 minutes.

4. Add broccoli and bell pepper then saute 2 minutes.

5. Add squash and zucchini then saute 2 - 3 minutes or until veggies have nearly softened.

6. Add garlic, tomatoes, and Italian seasoning and saute 2 minutes longer.

7. Pour veggies into now empty pasta pot or a serving bowl, add drained pasta, drizzle in lemon juice, season with a little more salt as needed and toss while adding in pasta water to loosen as desired.

8. Toss in 1/4 cup parmesan and parsley then serve with remaining parmesan on top.