Ingredients:
10 oz. Spaghetti
Salt
1/4 cup olive oil/ butter
1/2 medium red onion, sliced
1 large carrot, peeled and sliced into matchsticks
2 cups broccoli florets, cut into matchsticks
1 medium red bell pepper, sliced into matchsticks
1 medium yellow squash, sliced into quarter portions
1 medium zucchini, sliced into quarter portions
3 - 4 cloves garlic cloves, minced
1 cup (heaping) grape tomatoes, halved through the length
2 tsp dried Italian seasoning
1/2 cup pasta water
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup shredded parmesan, divided
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook Spaghetti pasta in salted water according to package directions, reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining.
2. Meanwhile heat olive oil in a 12-inch (and deep) skillet over medium-high heat.
3. Add red onion and carrot and saute 2 minutes.
4. Add broccoli and bell pepper then saute 2 minutes.
5. Add squash and zucchini then saute 2 - 3 minutes or until veggies have nearly softened.
6. Add garlic, tomatoes, and Italian seasoning and saute 2 minutes longer.
7. Pour veggies into now empty pasta pot or a serving bowl, add drained pasta, drizzle in lemon juice, season with a little more salt as needed and toss while adding in pasta water to loosen as desired.
8. Toss in 1/4 cup parmesan and parsley then serve with remaining parmesan on top.