Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 onion chopped

Chopped parsley

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

1 lb macaroni

1/2 butter

4 cups grated Romano cheese

Bread crumbs

Crema ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

8 tablespoons of flour

4 cups milk

4-5 egg yolks

Directions:

Add salt and pepper to ground beef

Fry until meat juices absorbed

Add chopped onion, parsley and 4 tablespoons of butter

Add tomato sauce and water, simmer until liquid is absorbed (15 minutes)

Cook macaroni in salt water for 10 minutes

Grease large baking pan, 11" x 14", with melted butter

Sprinkle with bread crumbs and grated cheese

Combine macaroni with 1/2 cup of melted butter, arrange half of mixture in pan

Spring grated cheese and cover with meat mixture, spreading evenly over entire surface

Cover remaining macaroni and grated cheese

Directions for crema:

Melt butter, add flour and stir until lighlty brown

Add milk gradually, stirring constantly until thickened

Slowly add beaten egg yolks and cook over low heat until thickened

Season with salt and pepper

Spread crema sauce over macaroni

Sprinkle with grated cheese

Bake in oven at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes