Ingredients:
2 lbs ground beef
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 onion chopped
Chopped parsley
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1/2 cup water
1 lb macaroni
1/2 butter
4 cups grated Romano cheese
Bread crumbs
Crema ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
8 tablespoons of flour
4 cups milk
4-5 egg yolks
Directions:
Add salt and pepper to ground beef
Fry until meat juices absorbed
Add chopped onion, parsley and 4 tablespoons of butter
Add tomato sauce and water, simmer until liquid is absorbed (15 minutes)
Cook macaroni in salt water for 10 minutes
Grease large baking pan, 11" x 14", with melted butter
Sprinkle with bread crumbs and grated cheese
Combine macaroni with 1/2 cup of melted butter, arrange half of mixture in pan
Spring grated cheese and cover with meat mixture, spreading evenly over entire surface
Cover remaining macaroni and grated cheese
Directions for crema:
Melt butter, add flour and stir until lighlty brown
Add milk gradually, stirring constantly until thickened
Slowly add beaten egg yolks and cook over low heat until thickened
Season with salt and pepper
Spread crema sauce over macaroni
Sprinkle with grated cheese
Bake in oven at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes