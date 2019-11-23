Flour Head Bakery’s Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

One 9 - inch frozen pie shell

3 large Eggs

¾ cup Granulated Sugar

¾ cup Light Corn Syrup

¼ tsp salt

5 TBL Unsalted Butter, melted

1 tsp Vanilla

1.5 cups Chopped Pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights. Bake frozen pie shell for 10 minutes. Remove from oven, allow to cool to room temperature, then remove pie weights.

Whisk together eggs, sugar, corn syrup, salt, melted butter and vanilla. Fill pie crust with pecans. Pour egg mixture over pecans.

Place pie on a cookie sheet and bake for 50-55 minutes until center sets and does not jiggle when tapped.

Allow pie to cool to room temperature for at least 2-3 hours before serving, or cover and leave overnight for serving the next day.