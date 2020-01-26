Ingredients:
2 tbsp. canola oil
1 medium onion pureed
2 tomatoes pureed
1 tsp. whole cumin
1 tsp. turmeric
1 tsp. ground red pepper (or to taste)
2 tbsp. ground cumin/cilantro powder
2 tsp. minced ginger
2 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. garam masala
Salt and Pepper
2 tsp. dried fenugreek (optional)
Instructions:
Add oil to pan then whole cumin and allow to pop. Add onions until golden brown. Add pureed tomatoes and sauté for 4 minutes. Cook until tomatoes begin pulling away from sides of pan. Add all dry seasonings. Cook for additional 4-6 minutes. Add canned kidney beans. For a thicker sauce mash a few of the kidney beans and add to sauce. Garnish with cilantro. Serve over rice or with naan.