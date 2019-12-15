Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas

2 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp red chili powder

½ tsp dried mango powder (optional)

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin/coriander powder

Fresh lemon

Chopped cilantro

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400. Drain and rinse chickpeas. Dry chickpeas thoroughly. In an bowl combine

all spices. Add chickpeas and toss. Spread chickpeas onto sheet pan. Roast for 10 minutes then

stir. Roast another 10 minutes. Remove from tray. Add lemon juice and cilantro and serve