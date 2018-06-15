Ingredients:
1 zucchini
1 yellow squash
1 red bell pepper
1 large cucumber
2 large carrots
1 red onion
6 Roma tomatoes
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 quart ground tomatoes
1 quart V-8 or tomato juice
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons black pepper
1/4 cup fresh basil minced
3 tablespoons fresh minced oregano
3 tablespoons fresh minced cilantro
2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic
2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
1 tablespoon cumin
Directions:
Wash, clean and uniformly dice all vegetables.
In a large bowl combine vegetables and all remaining ingredients then mix well until and cover then refrigerate overnight.
Avocado Sour Cream:
1 cup Sour Cream
1 fresh avocado diced
Juice of 1 lime
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish Gazpacho with a spoon of avocado Sour Cream. Enjoy!