Ingredients:

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 red bell pepper

1 large cucumber

2 large carrots

1 red onion

6 Roma tomatoes

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 quart ground tomatoes

1 quart V-8 or tomato juice

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil minced

3 tablespoons fresh minced oregano

3 tablespoons fresh minced cilantro

2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1 tablespoon cumin

Directions:

Wash, clean and uniformly dice all vegetables.

In a large bowl combine vegetables and all remaining ingredients then mix well until and cover then refrigerate overnight.



Avocado Sour Cream:

1 cup Sour Cream

1 fresh avocado diced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish Gazpacho with a spoon of avocado Sour Cream. Enjoy!

