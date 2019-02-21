KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Donuts, ice cream and cookies...oh my!

These are the three main ingredients in one of Inskip Grill's latest (and sweetest) experiments called the "Donutsphere"

Owner Justin Wiseman created the downtown-inspired dessert as a tribute to one of the most recognizable features of the Knoxville skyline.

"I'm a huge fan of the World's Fair, and so anything that's World's Fair related, I try to create menu items," Wiseman said.

This towering treat stands over 14 inches tall and requires straws, toothpicks and banana arches to keep it from toppling over.

The tower is made of five donuts and four scoops of ice cream in the flavor of your choosing. It is topped with a peanut butter sauce and colorful sprinkles to represent fireworks.

Elizabeth Sims

The sphere is a fifth scoop of ice cream between two waffle cone bowls. It is topped with marshmallow sauce, chocolate chips and whipped cream.

To finish it all off, Wiseman circles the tower with fresh baked cookies, each with a dollop of whipped cream.

Wiseman said he created the dessert with families in mind but welcomes individuals to take on the treat.

He made the first one around a month ago and considers it a "sort of" menu item.

"If someone knows about the Donutsphere, they can request it and I'll build it," Wiseman said.

For more information on Inskip Grill, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.