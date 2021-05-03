The Department of Agriculture said the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks depending on the weather so it's time to start visiting local farms.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — Attention Tennesseans! Here's some berry exciting news!

It's strawberry season in Tennessee!

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the warm spring days in the forecast mean Tennessee farms will soon have fields turning red with strawberries, and the best place for the freshest produce is right from the source.

“Tennesseans are always looking to enjoy time with friends and family,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Since it’s strawberry season, a visit to a local farm is a great way to be together and to enjoy the freshest berries around. There are plenty of you-pick and pre-picked options available.”

Farms are reporting that even with rapid weather changes, there should be ample berries across the Volunteer State, according to the department.

“We expect to have plenty of strawberries this year,” said John Myers of Myers Brothers Farm in Sevier County. “Luckily, the freeze didn’t slow us down.”

Some farms, like Woodall’s Strawberry Farm in Robertson County, also provide the option for customers to purchase already-picked strawberries, according to a release from the department.

“Our strawberries will be pre-picked only this year,” farm owner Anson Woodall said. “Be sure to call ahead before your visit to make sure berries are still available and not sold out for the day.”

The Department of Agriculture said the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks depending on the weather.

You are also encouraged to call the farm in advance to learn picking procedures and to determine availability.

You can find local options near you using the free Pick Tennessee mobile app, Pick Tennessee Products website or following @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

East Tennessee berry farm options:

Blount County

Rutherford's Farm, LLC

Wake Robin Homestead LLC

Fentress County

Edwards Amazing Acres

Hamilton County

Smith-Perry Berries

White Oak Valley Farm

Hancock County

Friendly Farm

Hawkins County

J&J Farm

Loudon County

Hyde Farms

Monroe County

T & S Farms

Morgan County

Justice Farms

Polk County

Cookson Creek Farm

Sevier County