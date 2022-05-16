x
Food

KARM unveils a new food truck that could soon serve meals across Knoxville

Officials said that the food truck is a part of the mission of Knox Area Rescue Ministries.
Credit: KARM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new food truck is expected to soon hit the streets of Knoxville — the Urban Table. 

Knox Area Rescue Ministries unveiled the truck on social media Monday, sharing the decorations along the outside. Officials said it was part of the organization's overall mission, rooted in Biblical scripture. The specific verse, Matthew 25:35, is painted along the outside of the food truck.

"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in," the verse says.

Officials also said that when the food truck is completed and on the road, people will be able to call 865-540-SALT, or 865-540-7258, to find out where the truck is on that day.

Additional information about the food truck, such as the kinds of meals it will serve, was not immediately available.

Ladies and gents, we present to you the Urban Table food truck! WOO HOO! Thank you, Jesus! Feel free to SHARE so others can see this exciting news.

Posted by Knox Area Rescue Ministries on Monday, May 16, 2022

