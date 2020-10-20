Knox County Beer Board approves alcohol sales at four Cracker Barrel restaurants

The company said it plans to serve alcohol at 600 of its 660 locations by July 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday-morning Cracker Barrel breakfasts may get a little more exciting after the Knox County Beer Board approved alcohol sales at four locations on Tuesday.

The restaurant said that it plans to add wine, beer and mimosas to its menu by July 2021 and that approximately 600 stores should be able to sell alcohol by then. In total, the restaurant chain has 663 locations across 45 states.

Officials said that they plan to have the new drink menu at Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia location in the coming months. Officials also said that drink options were originally meant for dinner diners but they noticed that mimosas are a popular choice among diners during breakfast and lunch.

Alcohol sales were approved at the following four locations:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #12, 5001 Central Avenue Pike

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #16, 9214 Park West Boulevard

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #170, 1510 Cracker Barrel Lane

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #546, 2920 South Mall Road