Children can eat breakfast and lunch for free during the summer in Knox Co.

Several locations across the area are participating in the Summer Food Service Program, giving all children a chance to eat for free.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is working with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee to make sure children across the county are able to eat regular meals during the summer when they're out of school.

They are participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which gives breakfast, lunch and a snack to children under 18 years old. Meals are given on a first-come, first-served basis at a large number of different locations across the area.

The areas serve meals at different times, with some serving meals until July 28. Several locations stop the program a few days before that date, and a few locations will not start serving meals until June 12.