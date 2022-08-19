Knox Food Fest gives businesses a chance to showcase creative dishes from around the world

The Knox Food Fest is running Friday and Saturday in World's Fair Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — World's Fair Park will be filled with people and food, with the aroma of international dishes wafting over the lawn.

It'll all be for the Knox Food Fest, running on Friday and Saturday. The festival is meant to give vendors a chance to showcase delicious creations from across the world. It also includes live music, a marketplace for local craft makers and chef demonstrations.

It will go until 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Saturday. While there, attendees will be able to taste desserts and meals from India, Mexico, and Italy. They can even enjoy a snack hemp-based snack. If anybody needs a drink, there will also be mocktails available.

There will also be nonprofit organizations present at the event, eager to speak about their work.

Organizers of the festival hope it can give new and known vendors a chance to connect with the community while giving attendees a chance to taste new kinds of food.