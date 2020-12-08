Knoxville Beer Board approves temporary permit for restaurants to serve alcohol outside property

The Knoxville City Council approved the resolution unanimously. Restaurants will first need to apply for extended table service, then apply for the new permit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Beer Board approved a resolution Tuesday evening, which allows restaurants to serve alcohol outside their property.

Restaurants will have to apply for the temporary permit, which will allow them to serve alcohol in areas like expanded outdoor seating, such as at Tomato Head in Market Square. Officials also said restaurants will first need to apply for extended table service, then apply for the permit separately.

The Knoxville City Council approved the resolution unanimously. Officials said they hoped the resolution would help restaurants stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knox County Board of Health mandated businesses that make at least half of their income from alcohol sales close by 10 p.m., to prevent the spread of COVID-19.