Two Knoxville breweries take home medals from 'Great American Beer Festival'

Balter Beerworks and Orange Hat Brewing Co. earned medals at a Denver festival highlighting the best brews across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville breweries brought home awards from a Denver festival meant to highlight the best brews across the country. They were competing in the 2023 Great American Beer Festival. The festival highlighted the top brews in the U.S. across 99 beer categories. It was held between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 in Denver.

"I would consider the Olympics of beer," said Nick Moran, a brewer at Orange Hat Brewing Co. "To win one of these awards is a major honor."

Balter Beerworks won silver in the American Amber Lager category for its "Vecino" beer. That same brewery also won gold in the American Wheat Beer category for its "Sunsphere Wheat" beer.

"It doesn't mean we're gonna change anything that we're doing, if anything else that's just kind of tells us how much of the work we've been doing is paying off, right? Like, to get that point to really a quality, quality recognition," said Will Rutemeyer, brewer and co-founder of Balter Beerworks. "It doesn't mean we're suddenly everyone's favorite beer, it just means that the beer that we're making is, you know, really good examples of what it's supposed to be. And that's just really reassuring. And that's what we're really focused on."

Orange Hat Brewing Co. also brought home a bronze medal in the Irish-Style Red Ale category for its "Engine 402" beer.

"It's actually been one of the first beers we brewed and is almost always on tap. Every time you're here, along with four other beers that have been our flagship flagship since day one," said Moran.

Balter Beerworks also won Brewer of the Year in the category for breweries producing between 501 and 1,000 barrels. The brewery is planning two events to celebrate. On Oct. 19, it will host a private meet and greet with brewers with free tastings. The following day, they will offer happy-hour pricing on its Sunsphere Wheat and Vecino beers, with free samples between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Sunsphere Wheat is usually a spring and summer drink, but Rutemeyer says a batch is being brewed to celebrate the big win.