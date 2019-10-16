CINCINNATI — According to Kroger leaders, a simple label change might help prevent national-scale household food waste.

The grocery company announced Wednesday its plan to standardize date labels on its "Our Brands" food products. A Kroger spokesperson said the various date labels used in grocery stores can confuse customers, leading to wasted food.

The company said its "Our Brands" foods will now use one of two date labels:

“Use By” is used to represent food safety. After this date, a product is no longer safe to eat.

“Best if Used By” is used to represent food quality. After this date, a product is safe but not necessarily fresh.

One in nine Americans struggles with hunger every day, while 40% of the food produced in the country goes uneaten, according to a release from Kroger. National food waste nonprofit ReFED estimates that 20% of avoidable food waste is caused by date labeling confusion.

In a Wednesday statement, ReFED Executive Director Chris Cochran said standardized labeling is a good start.

"Standardized date labeling is one of the most cost-effective solutions to reduce food waste and provide more resources to food banks across the country,” Cochran said.

The labeling change is part of Kroger's "Zero Hunger | Zero Waste" initiative.

