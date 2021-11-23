Thanksgiving hacks, recipes to impress your guests

WBIR's Live at Five at Four crew and special guests gathered together to bring some last-minute recipes and kitchen hacks to the table.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Let's talk turkey...and green beans and mashed potatoes and stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving is almost here, and WBIR's Live at Five at Four crew and special guests gathered together to bring some last-minute recipes and kitchen hacks to the table.

Kitchen hacks to save you time and stress

No matter how much you plan, getting ready for guests to come over takes a lot of work. Try some of these tips and hacks to make your day a little easier.

Use a slow cooker for sides like green beans or mashed potatoes to save space in the oven and on the stovetop.

Set out the utensils you need ahead of time so you don't have to dig around for them.

Print out your recipe and tape it on the cabinet so all you have to do is look up.

If you boil potatoes whole and then drop them in cold water, the skin will peel right off.

Bonus tip from Joy McCabe, a regular guest on Live at Five at Four: Keep your lipstick in the kitchen because if you're wearing lipstick, it shows that you're in charge.

Talking turkey safety

Kashi Farmer, a food scientist, MBA, CFPM and owner of White Glove Restaurant Solutions, LLC, gives important food safety tips for preparing your Thanksgiving turkey.

Make your butter even better

What's Thanksgiving dinner without a little butter? Want to make it a little fancier and impress your guests? Try compound butters. Live at Five at Four regular Jes Thomas makes honey orange butter and garlic thyme butter for Thanksgiving dinner.

Recipes

If you're looking to have something new this Thanksgiving, try these recipes.

Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza in Alcoa cooks up cheesy potato croquettes for a new take on classic mashed potatoes

WBIR Reporter/Anchor Shannon Smith shares a corn casserole recipe.

UT Culinary institute instructor Deb Floyd shares a recipe for marinated asparagus.

WBIR Anchor Beth Haynes prepares Mini Phyllo Pecan Tarts inspired by her childhood.

UT Culinary Institute's Terri Geiser shares a recipe for Thanksgiving cranberry punch.