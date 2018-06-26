The Mayfield Dairy plant in Athens is hiring.

The dairy, owned by Dean Foods, is looking to employ around 50 new people because the plant will soon see an increased volume.

“The volume we are gaining shows us that Dean Foods views our plant as a valuable part of our Operations network,” Interim Plant Manager Conn Comerford said. “This can be attributed to the talented people we have working here in Athens.”

The increased volume is coming from another Deans Food plant that is closing as part of the company's overall network optimization project.

“This is a great boost for the community and we are looking forward to hiring more talented employees to work in Athens,” said Bridget Lisle, Senior HR Director. "We’re beginning the hiring process right away."

If you are interested in applying, visit Dean Foods career website.

