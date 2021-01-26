McDonald's bringing back spicy McNuggets

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are coming back for a limited time beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is bringing the heat once again!

The fast food chain announced Spicy Chicken McNuggets, along with a Mighty Hot Sauce, are coming back for a limited time beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

spicy chicken mcnuggets are back 2/1 but only because u said please — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2021

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets made their debut Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

According to McDonald's, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. The Mighty Hot Sauce is made of a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.