McDonald's bringing back spicy McNuggets

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is bringing the heat once again!
The fast food chain announced Spicy Chicken McNuggets, along with a Mighty Hot Sauce, are coming back for a limited time beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
The Spicy Chicken McNuggets made their debut Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
According to McDonald's, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. The Mighty Hot Sauce is made of a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.
This was the first time McDonald's introduced a new flavor of Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983.