McDonald's lovers get excited! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald’s is launching limited-edition Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

The Special Happy Meal will be available all across the world, in more than 90 countries beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 and lasting until Nov. 11.

Sadly, these Special Happy Meals are only available while supplies last, so get them while you can!

Happy Meal lovers worldwide can collect one of the 15 iconic toys found in the Surprise Happy Meal, including:

Cowboy McNugget 1988

Fireman McNugget 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget 1988

Hamburger Changeable 1989

Grimace 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird 1993

Hamburglar 1995

Power Rangers 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny 1996

Patti the Platypus 1997

Tamagotchi 1998

My Little Pony 1998

Furby 1999

Hello Kitty 2013

Happy Meals were first introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979 across the nation in the U.S. Early Happy Meals featured a decorative box with various toys, like a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers.

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing said. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”