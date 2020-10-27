New website maps out what McDonald's ice cream machines are down

Now you can know before you go!

TAMPA, Fla — It's something so many of us have probably heard before when trying to get a McFlurry or shake from McDonald's: the ice cream machine is down.

Now, one website is making it easier to know before you go.

A 24-year-old named Rashiq Zahid put together a website that has a map of about 10,000 different McDonalds across the US and it tracks the status of their ice cream machines, according to CNN.

"I just created this as a joke, because it's been common knowledge that the machine breaks all the time," Zahid told CNN. "So initially I just wanted to just know for myself, verify if it's just my impression or it's really the case?"

You can find the map right here and check the status of your local McDonald's ice cream machine here.

What other people are reading right now: