The baked goods store opened inside the Embassy Suites on Gay Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Did somebody mention lemon cookies?

Few do them better than Ham 'N Goodys and the store just opened a new confectionery shop Thursday on Gay Street downtown.

It'll focus on baked treats like those lemon cookies they're famous for.

It's located inside the Embassy Suites.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

You can order online here, through their app or by calling 865-839-2215.