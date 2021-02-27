Mobile food pantry serves over 200 Jefferson Co. families in need

Mobile Lifehouse Ministry hosted the drive-thru food pantry at Jefferson Middle School. It was sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank and United Healthcare.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Usually, Jefferson Middle School is filled with teachers and students learning about all kinds of subjects. On Saturday, it was filled with food, clothes and families in need.

Mobile Lifehouse Ministry hosted a drive-thru food pantry event and helped over 200 families. They gave out free groceries, clothing and other supplies to anyone who needed them. Grillbilly Smoke barbeque, a food truck, also served pancake tacos for breakfast, according to officials.

Volunteers also made around 40 deliveries to people who couldn't make it to the event, officials said. Many of the volunteers came from Carson Newman University and Jefferson Middle School. Lowe's and Walmart also donated bags to pack food in.

