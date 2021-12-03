Moonshine, meat and Morgan County | Johnboy's BBQ competes on Discovery+ show

John Caddell, the owner of Johnboy's Barbeque in Morgan County, is one of the first competitors in a hunt for the best pitmasters in the South.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Cooking stars are discovering amazing barbeque in Morgan County as part of a new show.

Johnboy's BBQ will be one of the first competitors on a new Discovery+ show in which Steven Ray Tickle, from Moonshiners, hunts for the best pitmasters in the South. The restaurant will also host a watch party and fundraiser on March 16 to support a local school.

Officials with the restaurant said that around 70% of students are below the poverty level in the area and that they have had trouble finding funding for the school.

John Caddell started Johnboy's BBQ in 2015, offering classic dishes like pulled pork, brisket and ribs. On the show, he talks about their drunken pork chops and how to make their "Tickle sauce," using moonshine as an ingredient.

Officials said they will auction off their sauce at the watch party and donate all proceeds to Petros-Joyner School.

"Our meat doesn't need sauce, but if you're a sauce person, then we definitely have something to put that will make it better," said Autumn Anders, the owner's sister.

There will also be several musical acts for the watch party, and the restaurant will also serve dinner. Dessert will also be provided. They said moonshiners and other cooking stars may also make an appearance at the party.

Caddell started Johny's BBQ after being inspired by his cousin from Sunbright, who also owned his own barbeque shop.