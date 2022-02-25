Mountain Dew exhibit headed to Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol

The exhibit is set to open Saturday February 26, and comes from the East Tennessee Historical Society.

BRISTOL, Va. — A new exhibit is headed to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. The special exhibit is called "It’ll Tickle Yore Innards!”: A (Hillbilly) History of Mountain Dew."

Museum staff say local connections to the soft drink, made it an easy choice to the bring to the exhibit to Bristol.

Museum Curator René Rodgers said, "Mountain Dew grew up in the local and regional area. Connections to Marion, Virginia, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Knoxville. That local connection, but also it digs into the hillbilly stereotype that we talk about upstairs in the permanent exhibits. Definitely you see in early commercial country music."