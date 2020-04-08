Mountain Dew reveals new flavor at Bojangles: "Southern Shock"

"Southern Shock" is a tropical-punch, fruity flavored drink and is available on tap at participating Bojangle's restaurants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With summer in full swing and temperatures getting hotter, PepsiCo revealed a new flavor of Mountain Dew meant to help beat the heat: "Southern Shock."

Officials said that "Southern Shock" is a fruity, tropical-punch flavored drink. It is available at participating Bojangle's restaurants, on-tap.

"MTN DEW’s bold and refreshing spirit comes alive with every sip of our new Southern Shock beverage and it’s truly the perfect refreshment for those hot southern days and nights,” one of PepsiCo Beverages Chief Marketing Officers, Chauncey Hamlett, said in a press release.