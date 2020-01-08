Mustard beer?! Yes, it exists. Just in time for National Mustard Day.

Well, this is definitely one way to celebrate.

National Mustard Day is celebrated every Aug. 1. Usually, one would celebrate by putting the bright yellow condiment on a corn dog or a maybe a hamburger. But a brewery has decided to make mustard beer. Yes, beer.

Oskar Blues Brewery teamed up with French's to create a "semi-tart tropical wheat beer" that is apparently "perfect for summer barbecues."

The brewery says it's a mustard to be sipped, not squeezed. They also said it comes packed with hints of key lime, lemon, tangerine and passion fruit to "create a tart, refreshing match for the spice and zip of the mustard."

Obviously, the brewery is very passionate about its latest creation.

If you're looking to sip on the mustard beer, you can visit Oskar's website and order a six-pack for $20.