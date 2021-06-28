Nashville cafe Frothy Monkey to open a new location in downtown Knoxville

The Nashville restaurant and coffeehouse serves up a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees, specialty coffees, pastries, beer, wine and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular staple of Nashville announced it is planning to open its first all-day cafe in downtown Knoxville!

Frothy Monkey announced it is eyeing a 2022 opening in the Kress Building on 417 South Gay Street across from Maple Hall.

The Nashville restaurant and coffeehouse serves up a variety of breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner entrees, specialty coffees, pastries, beer, wine and more.

At this point, the company said it cannot announce a firm date, but it has begun applying for permits and working out the final details before construction begins.

"There are many unknowns at this point, but we will post updates when we have them," it said.