MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A new food truck park is coming to Madisonville.

It opens next week and will be named former mayor Glenn Moser, who died from COVID-19 last year.

The city received a thousand dollars from the state as part of the "Tennessee Downtowns Program" -- designed to help rejuvenate downtowns and main streets across the state.