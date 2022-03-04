New food truck park opens near Oak Ridge Highway, outside Karns community

Creekside Good Food opened Friday with a menu that included smash burgers, Hispanic food and doughnuts.

KARNS, Tenn. — Another food truck park is now welcoming patrons and business owners alike near the Karns community. It's called Creekside Good Food, and its first day was on Friday.

Their first menu for the weekend included meals from well-known food trucks across Knoxville. Smash Knoxville was set to appear and offer plates of burgers and fries alongside tacos from To Go Tacos. BBQ meals were also available from Big O's food truck, and Enjoy Latin Food was expected to offer plates of empanadas, chicharron and more.

The food truck park put up new lights and tables in anticipation of its grand opening. There is also a fire pit with seats, where groups can gather and enjoy food near some open flames.

The food truck park also has a permanent alcoholic beverage center that offers a variety of drinks. Officials with the food truck park said they also have a large projector screen for games and movies, as well as an area for live shows.

Dogs are also welcome at the food truck park. It is located at 6729 Malone Creek Dr, off Schaad Road and Oak Ridge Highway. Officials said they are open from 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m.