New website delivers produce to people's front doors in Knox County

Ordering healthy food is not just as easy as ordering food from delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With several restaurants changing how they serve food due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the U.S. starting using delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

However, a new website offers same-day delivery for fresh, healthy local produce. Farm Grub lets people choose veggies they want online and pay for them by the bunch, pound or pint. People can choose between fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, eggs, bread, cheese, dairy and different kinds of drinks.

Farm Grub delivers food to all of Knoxville and Knox County, according to its website. Officials said they work with local farms and producers to ensure that livestock is free-range and grass-fed.

"We all know it's a lot safer and a lot more convenient to have minimal touches and to have minimal exposure to other individuals for your products to have fewer touchpoints as well," said Wade Austin, Farm Grub's CEO.