People in East Tennessee were buzzing Friday about a rumor that, after long last, Pal's Sudden Service was opening in Knoxville!

Hold your Frenchie Fries, folks. I hate to break it to you, but it's just another rumor that got blown out of proportion.

On Friday, Pal's staff checked in with their CEO Thom Crosby, who said there are no deals on the table right now for them to open in Knoxville.

There's a silver lining here, though. Crosby hinted that Pal's IS interested in eventually coming to Knoxville.

"Pal’s is always interested in locating new restaurants where our brand would be embraced. I believe that Knoxville will be a great market for our brand in the future," he said.

It's no secret that many, many people west of the I-81 corridor have long been waiting for the 'Pal's is coming' announcement.

That includes both long-time East Tennesseans and new. The franchise even got some extra exposure recently from the Tennessee men's basketball team on the heels of the historic season they had.

Until the day arrives... there's always time to enjoy another beautiful scenic drive to Jefferson City or Morristown if you're craving a Sauceburger.