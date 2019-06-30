KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A monthly gathering fit for a queen.

The Old City Wine Bar held its Drag Brunch today.

Patrons got to enjoy food and drinks, along with the fabulous variety of talents of Hannah VonStevens and her team.

One woman told us, this was her way of supporting Pride month.

"We're all here, we're all here to take care of each other and love each other, and it's just another way to show support for other people in the community," said Amy Hull.

And if you missed out, the next show will be July 21st. The Old City Wine Bar says tickets will go on sale two weeks prior.

