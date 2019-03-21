KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you duck into one of Knoxville's breweries for some March Madness revelry, you'll find many breweries whipping up drinks that pay tribute to Big Orange. Here are a few of our favorites:

1. Tennessee Madness Shandy - Fanatic Brewing Company

Like the Vols late in the second, don't underestimate this fruity beer. It's got an ABV of 4.8 %.





2. Toppy Rock IPA - Abridged Beer Company





3. Vol For Life American Pale Ale - Hexagon Brewing Co.

Vol for Life is an orange-hued pale ale, that has an orange peel added during the boil for extra zestiness. It's also loaded with Bravo hops for a finish that might be more solid than Lamonte Turner's during the Kentucky game.

4. Tennessee Blonde - Hops & Hollers

Tennessee Blonde is a light blonde beer and a Fanatic Brewing Company creation. Still, Tennessee Blonde and Rocky Top are the top two best-selling beer over at Hops & Hollers.

5. The Volunteer Pale Wheat Ale - BriarScratch Brewing

This is a wheat beer brewed with orange zest and white pepper, and a perennial favorite for Vols fans who hit up BriarScratch for a pint.