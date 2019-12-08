An old filling station in East Knoxville will soon be getting a new look and purpose.

The vacant building at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Hidell Road is being gutted, and the property owner plans to make the site a beer garden.

Owner Keith Bader said he has already added new dry wall, plumbing and fixtures -- and he wants to fix the asphalt out front and add a metal shed.

His plan is to also make a stop for food trucks. Bader said one food truck regularly makes rounds in the area, but he wants to add another.

Bader said his plan is more than a facelift for the old building.

"It's something to bring the community together here. You know, there's not that much on this side of town, and so it would be a great addition for people to come and gather and have a good time," he said.

Bader hasn't named the new place yet, but hopes to open in about a month.

