If you just can't get enough poké, here's some good news!

The poké chain Poke Bros. will soon open their second store in Knoxville near UT's campus at 1830 Cumberland Avenue. The chain said it should open in a few weeks.

The chain also has a location in West Town Mall.

Poke Bros. Knoxville COMING SOON to University of Tennessee, Knoxville! Poke Bros. K... noxville is coming soon! We apologize for the delay, but we're finally just weeks away from opening our doors! Like sushi? You're going to love our fresh, Hawaiian-style poké bowls! Build your own from an array of fresh ingredients or choose one of our delicious Signature Bowls!

Poke Bros. was founded in 2015 in Columbus, Ohio to bring the fast-casual sushi bowl concept to the Midwest and is starting to spread its roots along the East Coast.

Pronounced "Poh-Kay," the dish originated in Hawaii and has been heavily influenced by the rise of Asian-fusion cuisine. Many describe it as 'sushi in a bowl," and you can customize it with a number of toppings. Many also come in a 'burrito' or salad form.

The dish has become increasingly popular in the mainland U.S. in recent years, and Knoxville suddenly saw a few pop up seemingly overnight, proving its growing appeal.

RELATED: Not one, but four poke restaurants coming to Knoxville