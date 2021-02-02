Powell Food Park welcomes food trucks and hungry patrons back for reopening

The food truck park is open Thursday through Sunday, serving a variety of different meals.

POWELL, Tenn. — It's an age-old question that never seems to have an answer: 'where should we go for dinner?' In Powell, that question became a lot easier to answer.

The Powell Food Park welcomed food trucks and hungry visitors back on Thursday for their grand reopening. At the event was Mac Food Truck, Potato Chef, Shirley's Boy, County Cooking and Eat My Granola food trucks all serving people who stopped by.

The location includes a small outdoor area lit by decorative lights, sealed off from traffic and under a tent so people can enjoy their meals in the sun. Fire pits also light the area along with corn hole games set up for anyone looking to pass the time.

"We just wanted something good in our area," said Brandon Scarlett, who works with the food truck park. "I saw an opportunity to bring good food to our area, so I jumped on it. Nobody's really getting rich doing any of this, but we can have a good variety for everyone."

Anyone who wants to stop by for a meal can park near the entrance, in additional parking next door. The lineup of food trucks is regularly posted on their Facebook page. They are open Thursday through Sunday weekly.