Powell Food Truck Park grows, features several trucks and live music

In a video from Friday night, dozens of people lined up to grab some food and see the food truck park's live band.

POWELL, Tenn. — Since the Powell Food Truck Park reopened around two months ago, the owner said that it has seen huge success. He said dozens of people routinely line up to grab a meal and enjoy live music.

"It is more of a family atmosphere.," said Brandon Scarlett, the owner. "That’s the number one thing. We have games and music to entertain people.”

Friday night was the first time they had music, Scarlett said, and he hopes to feature more music in the future. He said that the variety of food trucks and games available at the park have helped contribute to the park's success.

The location includes a small outdoor area lit by decorative lights, sealed off from traffic and under a tent so people can enjoy their meals in the sun. Fire pits also light the area along with corn hole games set up for anyone looking to pass the time.

Anyone who wants to stop by for a meal can park near the entrance, or in additional parking next door. The lineup of food trucks is regularly posted on their Facebook page. They are open Tuesday through Sunday weekly.

The address is 1516 West Emory Road, and several bands play in the food truck park.