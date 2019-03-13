PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There will soon be a new place to eat and be entertained in Pigeon Forge.

Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant plans to open later this year in a 7,700 square-foot building located at 2480 Parkway. It will be next door to the Incredible Christmas Place and across the parkway from The Inn at Christmas Place.

Puckett's is a Tennessee chain of restaurants known for its barbecue and other southern favorites. It traces its roots back to an old country store in Leiper's Fork, outside Franklin. Now there are also locations in Columbia, Chattanooga, Nashville and Murfreesboro.

“Pigeon Forge is an area that has been on our dream board for several years now, and we have waited patiently for the right spot,” says A. Marshall Hospitality CEO Andy Marshall. “The location of the space that will become home to Puckett’s is appealing due to its draw for locals and visitors alike – a natural fit for our brand and a continuation of the community-minded atmosphere we have established at our other restaurants.”

Marshall said that she sense of community in Pigeon Forge appealed to him.

“Sevier County has strong Southern roots, and I have developed a personal fondness for the region through my family and business-related travels,” Marshall said. “We are thrilled to extend our roots into this area and offer an authentic dining experience that is signature to both our brand and to Tennessee.”

Puckett’s offers up a full menu of "barbecue smoked slow ‘n’ low over cherry wood with home-cooked sides, legendary burgers and creative breakfast dishes," along with regular live music performances.

A grand opening for Puckett’s Pigeon Forge is tentatively slated for late summer or early fall.